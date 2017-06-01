Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

It’s that season again, time to head out for a little fun in the sun — paddling your local lake in a kayak, harnessing the wind with an adaptive sail boat, or getting the blood flowing by handcycling down roads or trails. And don’t forget about hiking and camping in your local wilderness or our grand National Parks. Whatever your interest or level of function, recreation programs across the country make summer adventure more accessible than ever.

In what was undoubtedly the fastest sip-and-puff race in history, a former IndyCar driver with quadriplegia faced off against Mario Andretti in a pair of Z06 Corvettes, modified to be driven entirely from above the shoulders. Though Andretti edged him in the exhibition race, Sam Schmidt spent his post-race doing burnouts on the racetrack. We’d say he won the day.

Do you reflect, take the day off, celebrate, mourn, visit a special place, or is it just like any other day? Whatever you do, it’s your day, and New Mobility wants to hear about it. Tell us a little bit here, and we may be in touch for our August cover story.

There’s little worse than going on a trip and having an airline ruin your journey. Our travel expert gives his advice — from knowing your rights, to contacting your airline to minimize issues at the airport, to using duct tape and colorful instruction sheets to keep your chair from getting damaged. With these tips, you might just get there and back again with your equipment, and your wits, intact.

You go out on a sunny summer day, and before you know it, you’re so hot you can barely think, let alone move. We look at the science behind temperature regulation and what you can do about it. Whether it’s a garden spray bottle and a fan, or “precooling” with a cold shower, there are some simple, practical strategies that can keep you functional when the mercury starts to rise.

