Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

ACTION ALERT



The House recently managed to pass the AHCA, a major change to America’s healthcare system that is set to have dangerous consequences for people with disabilities. This bill, which cuts funding for Medicaid and eliminates protections for those with pre-existing conditions, is now under consideration in the Senate. Please click here to see how Trumpcare will affect our healthcare system, and what you can do to stop it.

TRENDING NOW



Technology for brain-controlled computer interface has already advanced into what was recently the realm of science fiction. This three-minute video shows the fastest, most accurate method yet for communicating directly via your thoughts.

PRO TIPS

The best luggage and the easiest ways to carry it. The power assist devices that can get you over hills and cobblestones. The shower chairs that pack as easily as a suitcase. Our experts recommend travel products that can keep you rolling smoothly all over the world.



Meditation need not be some lofty spiritual undertaking, says New Mobility’s newest blogger, Matt Keenan. For those with a disability, it can be a simple, practical way to manage stress and increase your overall happiness. Here’s everything you need to get started with a meditation practice, and you don’t even need to get out of your chair.

Researchers are just beginning to reveal the mysteries of fascia, a clear membrane that wraps around every muscle, organ, and nerve in our bodies. Fascial release techniques, often performed by massage therapists with special training, can help alleviate pain and provide joint and muscle mobility, even when other methods have failed.

Receive New Mobility’s newsletter in your inbox, cleverly formatted for mobile devices. Subscribe.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save