Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

NEW ISSUE

Tomorrow’s technology is being tested today, and Rory Cooper works hard to ensure that it will be relevant, even life changing, for wheelchair users. In the pipeline? A stair climbing wheelchair that makes sense in the real world. An elegant solution for weighing yourself. An air-powered chair that works in wet environments. These products and more are emerging from the Human Engineering Research Laboratories, where Cooper leads a team passionate about improving quality of life.

PARKING WATCH



The LA Times agrees with the California state auditor, who recently released a 70-page report slamming the DMV’s failure to enforce disabled parking regulations. Among other things, the auditor questioned the validity of 260,000 placards, pointing to discrepancies such as 26,000 placard holders supposedly over 100 years old, when the state has only 8,000 residents in that age group. The audit recommends several ideas that could help other states with parking abuses.

PRO TIPS



Family-friendly and relatively accessible, amusement parks provide an affordable option for spending time with loved ones. Learn how to roll right up like a pro with these insider tips.

The biggest showcase for professionals in the wheelchair industry unveiled dozens of new products for seating, mobility and related tech. Here are nine worth a deeper look because of unusually lightweight materials, eye-catching looks or extraordinary function.

Receive New Mobility’s newsletter in your inbox, cleverly formatted for mobile devices. Subscribe.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save