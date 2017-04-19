Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

NEWS

On April 3, the Mayo Clinic published the results of a new trial that further validates the effectiveness of epidural stimulation for functional improvement in people with spinal cord injury. In this trial, a 26-year-old, three years out from a motor-complete SCI at T6, regained volitional motor function below his level of injury while using an implanted epidural stimulation device.

Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador’s April 2 presidential election, becoming the first person with paraplegia to be elected as a head of state in Latin America.

TRENDING NOW

It’s not ready for prime time, but this Swiss stair-climbing prototype has captured the imagination of many tech enthusiasts with its forward-thinking design. Words don’t quite do it justice — check out the one-minute video.

PRO TIPS



For those with limited hand function, the Glassouse presents a new and relatively inexpensive option for turning head movements into mouse or trackpad operations to independently navigate a computer, tablet or smart phone.

Frustrated by restaurant table heights and tight spaces for parking your chair? Tables in businesses — even movable ones — are covered by the ADA. Here’s what you need to know to enjoy time with friends and family when you go out to eat.

Several readers responded to The Pain that Never Stops, offering their own management techniques for stabbing, burning, shooting pain that plagues so many with SCI.

