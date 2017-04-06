Inclusive May 7th event for walkers, runners, hand cyclists and wheelchair athletes

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital will hold its annual Heels & Wheels 5K Road Race & Walk on Sunday, May 7, 2017. This community event is open to walkers, runners, hand cyclists and wheelchair athletes. The event is unique in that it is one of the only events of its kind that allows participants of all ability levels compete together in a supportive environment.

The event will begin and end on Burke’s 61-acre Westchester campus, located at 785 Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains.

“Heels & Wheels exemplifies Burke’s spirit of inclusion, offering participants of all abilities the opportunity to compete at their own pace while building endurance and self-confidence,” says Richard Sgaglio, Ph.D., senior administrator at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital. “It embodies Burke’s dedication to helping people reach their full potential for an active and healthy lifestyle through our rehabilitation programs and community events.”

The May 7 program features a 5K for adults, including wheelchair athletes, followed by a Kids Fun Run for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. There will also be an activity table and face painting for kids to add to the festivities.

Registration and packet pickup begins on 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event, with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. The Kids Fun Run registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the race commences at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served at 11 a.m.

Heels & Wheels is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend and cheer on the athletes. Volunteers are also needed to help out, in areas including: registration, bib/T-shirt handout, water station, traffic guide, after-race refreshments and more, with volunteers eligible to receive community service hours.

The event will also feature the second annual Jenny Lewis Catalanello Memorial Award. The award, named in honor of Jenny Lewis Catalanello, Burke’s former chief development officer who passed away in 2015, will be bestowed upon a volunteer who best exemplifies Jenny’s generous and giving spirit.

For more information on participating or to pre-registration, please visit: www.burke.org/heelsandwheels or email Kathleen Siegel at ksiegel@burke.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Colleen Borrelli at 914/597-2849 or via email at cborrelli@burke.org.

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital is a not-for-profit, acute rehabilitation hospital in White Plains, New York. Founded in 1915 through an endowment from philanthropist John Masterson Burke, it is the only hospital in Westchester County dedicated solely to adult rehabilitation medicine. As of 2016, the hospital is now a part of the Montefiore Health System, Inc. Burke offers both inpatient and outpatient programs for those who have experienced a disabling illness, traumatic injury or surgery. For additional information, please visit burke.org.

The information in this news item is from a press release provided by Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate service provider of the United Spinal Association.