From clueless to creepy, just about every kind of first-date guy tries to impress our wheelchair-using heroine. Take a couple of minutes to see if you relate to the characters in this well-produced BuzzFeed video, and let us know what you think on our Facebook page.

To say that the creator of Wheelchair Man experienced extreme hardship around the time of his spinal cord injury is an understatement. He lost his mom to cancer when he was just 5, then soon after was paralyzed by a bomb. After rushing the boy to a hospital, his father never returned. An amazing young man emerged from all of that loss, and now he has created a hero for others facing similar struggles. It’s a powerful story of resilience.

Billy Price, a C6 quad, has designed shoes with a jaw-dropping universal element that works great for quads: a zipper that allows you to lift the top of the shoe out of the way. Place your foot into the base unobstructed, then close the shoe with a zipper-pull. Wow, cool kicks. Several styles available.

The incredible popularity of CrossFit has motivated a growing number of wheelchair users to adapt the principles for people with disabilities. The variation of the “workouts of the day” and the emphasis on functional movements make it a natural fit for many. Here’s what you need to know.

