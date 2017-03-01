Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

NEW ISSUE

Adaptive Clothing Meets High Fashion

Looking good in clothes designed for wheelchair users has never been easier. Forget the frumpy fashions of the past, and cast your eyes on accessible catwalks from LA to Moscow to witness a style revolution. Still want more day-to-day tips on clothing that works in a wheelchair? Enabled Fashion has you covered.



Then this video’s for you. The top link is a streamlined 40-second viral clip of the HexHog all-terrain wheelchair, while these videos from its UK manufacturer delve deeper. It’s a design we haven’t seen before, and it IS available for worldwide export.

PRO TIPS



Stabbing. Burning. Shooting. Maddening. Pain can quickly strangle the joy out of life, and many people with chronic neuropathic pain have spent years finding the combination of approaches that helps them function and find peace. Five pain old-timers share their secrets with you.

Pressure sores can steal months and even years of your life, but there are options for wheelers with fragile skin who want to return to an active lifestyle. Whether you’ve had flap surgery or you are trying to avoid it, these products warrant a serious look.

