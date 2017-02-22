Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.
TRENDING NOW
‘Attitude’ Transforms Manual Chairs into Handcycles or Power-Assist Chairs
The Quickie Attitude got a boost recently when Viral Thread pushed out this 50-second video of the product, a manual chair add-on that combines a cycling option with powered propulsion. The video, which has already been viewed half a million times in one day, shows how you might use the quick-release Attitude to commute to work and get exercise at lunch, then easily remove it for typical daily activities in your regular chair.
BLOGGING OPPORTUNITY
Your Blog Here
Got product reviews? Coping tips? Insider advice on health, travel or recreation? Share your unique perspective while helping others by writing for New Mobility’s blog. Write one time, or become a regular, if your submissions strike a chord with readers.
PRO TIPS
Fitness App Designed for Wheelchair Users
It can be difficult to find specific, visual information on how to work out with a spinal cord injury. Shepherd Center is aiming to change that with a new mobile fitness app that recommends exercises and provides video demonstrations and tips — such as gym equipment transfer techniques — all based on level of injury.
How Hands-Free Technology Helped Me Romance My Wife
While voice command is now a common way to direct smart devices, it’s no substitute for the complex navigation required to dig deep into the Internet, get the most out of apps and games, and communicate subtle messages — like flirty texts.
Receive New Mobility’s newsletter in your inbox, cleverly formatted for mobile devices. Subscribe.
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save