The Quickie Attitude got a boost recently when Viral Thread pushed out this 50-second video of the product, a manual chair add-on that combines a cycling option with powered propulsion. The video, which has already been viewed half a million times in one day, shows how you might use the quick-release Attitude to commute to work and get exercise at lunch, then easily remove it for typical daily activities in your regular chair.

It can be difficult to find specific, visual information on how to work out with a spinal cord injury. Shepherd Center is aiming to change that with a new mobile fitness app that recommends exercises and provides video demonstrations and tips — such as gym equipment transfer techniques — all based on level of injury.

While voice command is now a common way to direct smart devices, it’s no substitute for the complex navigation required to dig deep into the Internet, get the most out of apps and games, and communicate subtle messages — like flirty texts.

