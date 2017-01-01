Once a Filmmaker, Always a Filmmaker

As a filmmaker, Murray Siple’s first love was documentaries. “Before the accident I went to art school and was making skateboard and snowboard films internationally,” says Siple, a 46-year-old C6-7 quad from Canada. A resident of Vancouver, B.C., he has always found inspiration in his environment. After his injury, he made a documentary about homeless men living near his house called Carts of Darkness.

But his injury definitely forced him to modify his directorial style. Injured in a car accident when he was 26 years old, he subsequently became paralyzed as a result of a doctor’s mistake. “The doctor misread the x-ray and missed my broken neck,” he says. “When the collar was removed, my neck broke more and caused permanent paralysis.” He now has a film crew that he brings with him in his van. “I create a script and return with the crew and direct them from my van on how we can recreate or encourage the same activities I learned of the subjects the day before while scouting,” he explains.

Because of the circumstances of his injury, Siple was also able to receive financial compensation. With the money he built a stunning one-level 2,700-square-foot universal accessibility masterpiece. “My home is 100 percent accessible in every way, yet we designed around the common features needed to make it this way so they are now part of the design and almost unnoticeable. Basically the accessibility dictated the design, which makes it extremely unique.”

Siple is as dedicated to his art as ever. When he was newly injured, he only briefly doubted if he could still direct. “I was still me — a filmmaker, and film directors sit in directors’ chairs. I knew that if I could still express myself, I could continue my life as an artist despite my physical limitations.”

Watch the full-length documentary, Carts of Darkness online: www.nfb.ca/film/carts_of_darkness/

A New, Quick Bowel Program Tool

After becoming a paraplegic in 2010 when his motorcycle crashed, the then-24-year-old Erik Fugunt was overwhelmed with everything he had to learn about his new life. “One part that was the most irritating to me,” he says, “was the bowel control issues.”

After being discharged, he invented something to make his bowel program easier, quicker and cleaner. He calls it the Paraflush, an at-home external enema device. Costing either $199 or $219 — depending on the model you choose — this nifty device can be hooked up to your toilet or you can fill it with warm water before use. The warm water flush works as a digital stim. “I have gone from a one-hour bowel program to one that can go as quickly as 15 minutes,” says Fugunt. While Paraflush lacks FDA-approval and replacement parts are no longer available, the system may be worth a look for many.

Learn more about the Paraflush: www.paraflush.com

Bon Appetit Automatique

The future of food is here with the jaw-dropping technology that is the Moley Robot Chef. The world’s first robotic kitchen, it does exactly what you think it does: It creates chef-inspired recipes from scratch, and the first prototype has been built. Watch it in action here: www.Moley.com