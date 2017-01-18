Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here

The controversial movement to change the universal access symbol gained momentum this month when Connecticut passed a law to replace the “blue wheelchair guy” with a more active version. Opponents of the movement argue that the new symbol is less universal and introduces an ableist point of view, while proponents see a more positive, life-affirming image.

TRENDING NOW



Millions of people watched Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe speech condemning Donald Trump for mocking disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski. Her words were heartfelt, her intentions honorable, and many people in our community felt respected when she referred to Kovaleski as “someone [Trump] out-ranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back.” One blogger wasn’t so keen on the implication. “The outrage over the mocking stems from a perception of disability that is stigmatizing in and of itself: We’re a defenseless group, already leading pitiable lives. Never mind that Kovaleski is a successful, established reporter,” wrote Emily Ladau. If the media could move beyond denouncing superficial ableism and dig deeper into life-and-death disability issues, that might be something to celebrate, she explains. It’s a smart piece, worth the read.

PRO TIPS



Arranging your space intentionally, prepping meals and snacks and making small modifications can make all the difference. Here are a handful of tips from an active C5-6 quad who works hard at the art of independent living.

“We are not going to be a tragic love story.” That was what Sydney said to me the first night in the hospital. Her phrase became our goal for my recovery, our mantra, our war cry. It was the mindset that determined everything we did for the next 270 days. It motivated us to seek new ways to communicate with medical staff and to find good doctors.

Receive New Mobility’s newsletter in your inbox, cleverly formatted for mobile devices. Subscribe.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save