Fix the Bug

Ben Mattlin notes that the newest version [“Dragon Individual Professional for PCs and MACs,” November 2016] “now automatically saves your user profile,” but Dragon Dictate for Mac has done that since version 3. This is hugely annoying since my speech dysarthria often results in bad sessions that I do not want to save. I have diligently called Nuance when I first bought version 3, and upon subsequent upgrades to versions 4 and 5. [Now with version 6] … it remains impossible not to “save” (i.e. the profile), when closing out of the program, and therefore one ends up saving whatever incorrect profile changes have been made during the last session. I have patiently called Nuance about this several times. If they can’t fix a simple bug like this, it seems more worthwhile to use the Mac’s inbuilt dictation software (especially “enhanced”).

Erich Pieper

How Do You Make It Quit?

I love the new Dragon, version 6. The only issue I have is it seems to run as an app but there is no way to force the program to quit if it freezes up.

Joey Weber

Life’s Not the Same Without It

Would love to trade-in the iBOT I have that died [“The iBOT Returns ...” November 2016]. Was lucky enough to get one in ‘04 when insurance did cover it (mine did anyway). Life just isn’t the same without it.

Greg Mazer

What About iBOT ‘Ifs?’

There are a lot of “if’s’” here: IF insurance/Medicare/Medicaid will pay for this version. IF the price is affordable for co-pay or self-pay. It is good to see Dean Kamen is still committed to the disability community. Toyota is moving beyond research in their commitment to the disability community. And that the recognition that technology must be affordable to be useful is being acknowledged.

Tony Boatright

If Only Medicare Would Pay

This would be wonderful if Medicare would cover a large portion of the cost [“The iBOT Returns …”]. My son is in a chair and has Medicare, not Medicaid, and he has to pay out of pocket a lot of times because many things are not covered. This would truly be a blessing, if it were!

Joni Haubert Mitchell

Tribute to EDI Founders

Unfortunately, most of the original founding members of Measure E (the ballot proposition that made Easy Does It possible) have since passed away [“’Easy Does It’ Provides Emergency Caregivers and Repairs,” November 2016]. Tributes and recognition belong to the late Mia Rodolfo-Soisson, Michael Pachovas, Scott Luebking, Phil Chavez, Willard Harris, and several others.

Blane Beckwith

Wound Healed, Infection Gone

HBOT works [“Can Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Help You? At What Cost?” November 2016]. It saved my right leg that had a bad bone infection. I was facing amputation, and HBOT was the last resort. The infection disappeared and the wound that caused the infection healed up. It was like a miracle.

Rick Sorensen

Water Workout Is Best

For me water aerobics is a life saver! [“Total Body Fitness Videos Make Exercising Easier,” November 2016]. I feel like the pool offers me a level playing ground so that I can participate at my own ability and level of endurance. I also love working out without being all sweaty. I have been doing aerobics for decades and I started doing water aerobics about 10 years ago. The water is gentle on arthritic joints and helps to allow me to assist my non-working left leg to be stretched and moved by my working limbs so that it doesn’t atrophy so badly.

Mary Doran

Bladder Stimulator Option

I liked your column on bladder meds, dementia and Botox [Bully Pulpit, October 2016]. Dementia issues (cognitive and executive dysfunction) are not fun. One option you did not include in your article is this: Medtronics Bladder Pacemaker Stimulator. It is not technically approved for neurologic conditions yet, but there is a test you can have done to see if you are eligible for it. I had a penile implant and trying to catheterize causes a lot of pain and I am trying to prevent it, because of the pain. My bladder is one-third the size it is supposed to be and still getting smaller, so catheterizing will come someday, with possibly bladder augmentation.

Tim LaPlant

