This message of inclusion will make you want to move to Canada even more than you already do. No spoilers, just enjoy this one-minute feel-good video.

Eating well does so much more than keep off unwanted pounds. Finding substitutes for holiday sweets can help reduce joint and muscle pain, blood sugar imbalances and constipation — issues that affect many wheelers. Not to worry — you can still embrace the holiday spirit with these recipes for gingerbread cookies and coconut flour chocolate chunk blondies. Yum!

Bob Vogel always resisted these kind of lists until he was asked to write one. He sorted through his aversion to “disabled gifts” and discovered 12 practical and adventurous options that capture the joy of the season for wheelchair users on your list.

Love Your Brothers and Sisters

As you gather with siblings or other loved ones this year, remember the ripple effect, writes Cindy Hall Ranii, whose five brothers and sisters gave her strength as she adjusted to paralysis. “Siblinghood,” she offers, is something we can extend to the less fortunate in our community — those coping with spinal cord injuries or disorders who may not have a positive family to help them through hard times. Give them “love, support and the vision that life as a wheelchair user can be engaging and full,” she says. It could mean the all the world.

